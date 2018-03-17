Learning business and banking firsthand

POMEROY — In its 9th year, the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors program allows a group of juniors from four area high schools to gain firsthand experience in the workings of the business world.

Juniors from Eastern, Meigs, Southern and Wahama are selected to participate in the program.

The mission of the Farmers Bank’s Junior Board of Directors is to, develop communication with the leaders of the future; foster a stronger understanding of the finance, banking and economic issues affecting our community, as well as our nation; provide an opportunity for students to gain exposure to a corporate board environment; and encourage students to develop outreach programs that can better unite the company and its community.

Throughout the course of the school year, students meet monthly with bank employees who serve as their consultants, covering the process of starting the business. Meigs County Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe provides valuable experience and advice to the students as part of the program, as well.

In previous years, the junior board has acted as the Board of Directors of their own shoe company. This year, the group had the option to serve as a board of directors for a bank, selecting between a large national bank or a community bank. The students decided to be the board of directors of a community bank, learning how community banks serve not only their customers, but the community as a whole.

As part of the program, the students take a trip each year to Columbus where they visit the capital and other locations. As the project for this year dealt with banking, the group made a stop at the Ohio Bankers League.

At the Ohio Bankers League, Junior Board members met with the president of the league and other staff, learning about legislation which impacts banks and the business community as a whole.

The students also had the opportunity to visit with Senator Frank Hogland and State Representative Jay Edwards.

Edwards and Hoagland talked to the group about the importance of being part of the community where they are from and returning to the area after receiving their degrees or certifications to help enrich the community.

The trip, and the program as a whole, helps the students to make valuable connections which can assist them as they are applying to colleges, applying for scholarships and looking toward future careers. They also get to know one another and work across school lines.

Students for the program are selected by the involved schools based on their GPA and an essay on why they would like to take part in the program.

Members of the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors for the 2017-18 school year were the following students:

Eastern — Blaise Facemyer, Mollie Maxon, Jessica Parker, Garrett Rees, Emmalea Durst and Ciara Browning;

Meigs — Zach Bartrum, Ezra Briles, Cole Durst, Hannah Fortner, Hayley Lathey, Shalynn Mitchell and Kevin Young;

Southern — David Dunfee, Madison Lisle, Marissa Brooker, Peyton Anderson, Reece Reuter and Mallory Johnson;

Wahama — Hannah Billups, Makinley Bumgarner, Brady Bumgarner, Grace Haddox, Lexi Layne and Antonio Serevicz.

Attending the trip with the students were Farmers Bank employees Paul Reed, Erin Krawsczyn, Dru Reed, Ben Reed, Rhonda Fortner, Lola Sanders, Heather MacKnight, Erin Young and Cindy Durst and Meigs County Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe.

Members of the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors, accompanied by bank representatives and economic development director Perry Varnadoe, spent time in Columbus recently learning about business, banking and government. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.16-FB-12018315141347726.jpg Members of the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors, accompanied by bank representatives and economic development director Perry Varnadoe, spent time in Columbus recently learning about business, banking and government. Photo Courtesy of Farmers Bank Members of the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors are pictured with Senator Frank Hoagland. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.16-FB-22018315141357563.jpg Members of the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors are pictured with Senator Frank Hoagland. Photo Courtesy of Farmers Bank Members of the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors are pictured at the Ohio Bankers League. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.16-FB-3201831514146875.jpg Members of the Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors are pictured at the Ohio Bankers League. Photo Courtesy of Farmers Bank

Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors