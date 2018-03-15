Grand jury returns indictments

POMEROY — A Meigs County Grand Jury has returned multi-count indictments against the three individuals alleged to have assaulted a woman and sexually assaulted earlier this month.

Brooke Watson, Nathan Grimm and Merissa Starcher were indicted in relation to the March 7 incident which sent a woman to hospital.

Watson, 29, of Long Bottom, is charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, Complicity (Rape), a felony of the first degree, Complicity (Attempted Murder), a felony of the first degree.

Grimm, 31, of Middleport, is charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, Complicity (Rape), a felony of the first degree, Attempted Murder, a felony of the first degree, and Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animals, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Starcher, 34, of Pomeroy, Ohio, for Rape, a felony of the first degree, Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, and Complicity (Attempted Murder), a felony of the first degree.

According to previous Sentinel reports, deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Curtis Hollow Road area of Meigs County on the afternoon of March 7 for a woman who had allegedly been beaten and was bleeding.

The victim was reportedly beaten, punched, and hit with a ball bat several times by all involved. Watson and Starcher allegedly pulled the victim’s hair out of her scalp as well as hit her with a broom handle. The victim also alleged being sexually assaulted.

The victim was then reportedly blindfolded, placed into a car and driven to Putnam Drive next to Forked Run Lake. While in the car, the victim stated that her hair was cut but did not know by whom. Once they arrived to a pull-off spot on Putnam Drive overlooking the lake, the victim stated that she was drug from the car and shoved over a cliff which was several feet down where she sustained the severe injury to her arm.

Watson, Grimm and Starcher were taken into custody during the investigation.

An indictment was also issued on Thursday with regard to a March 3 incident on Bradbury Road.

Eric Morris, 45, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Kidnapping, each a felony of the first degree, Abduction, a felony of the third degree, Rape, a felony of the first degree, Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Resisting Arrest, a felony of the fourth degree, and Assault of a Peace Officer, a felony of the fourth degree.

On the evening of March 3, deputies responded to a call regarding a female who had allegedly been assaulted and kidnapped. Deputies went to a residence on Bradbury Road where Morris was allegedly located.

Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the Middleport Police Department, made contact with the suspect, who was found inside of the residence. Morris reportedly became belligerent and aggressive toward deputies and stated that he had a gun after barricading himself inside of the basement.

Deputies reported a single shot being fired from inside of the basement by Morris while also making statements that he would shoot the deputies if they entered the basement. Deputies were able to make contact with the suspect again after he had sustained an alleged self-inflicted stab wound to the neck using a piece of metal.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury on Thursday were as follows:

Eugene Adkins, 46, of Portland, Ohio, for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree;

Kenneth Akers, 55, of Albany, Ohio, for ten counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, each a felony of the fourth degree;

Carrie Eckenroad, 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, for four counts of Theft of Drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree, four counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents, each a felony of the fourth degree, and four counts of Tampering with Records, each a misdemeanor of the first degree;

Mercedes Green, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, for Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree;

Rhonda McGrath, 59, of Rutland, Ohio, for Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree;

Tommy Moore, 32, of Athens, Ohio, for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the third degree;

Shannon Pierce, 44, of Pomeroy, Ohio, for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree;

Shawn Reeves, 23, of Pomeroy, Ohio, for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree;

Chaz Robertson, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, for Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree;

Amy Ruiz, 38, of Middleport, Ohio, for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree;

David Terman, 59, of Middleport, Ohio, for Obstructing Justice, a felony of the third degree, and Failure to Report a Crime, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree;

Ronnie Wells, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, for Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and

Randy Williams, Jr., 31, of Pomeroy, Ohio, for Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree, Tampering with Records, a felony of the third degree, and Prohibited Acts Involving Certificates of Title, an unclassified felony.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge I. Carson Crow.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

