Celebrating Pi(e)

Blackberry, coconut, pecan, cherry and so many other types of pie filled the tables in the Meigs County Common Pleas court room on Wednesday — March 14 — as office holders and courthouse staff celebrated Pi Day. The Pi Day celebration has become an annual tradition at the courthouse, with individuals bringing pie (36 in total this year) or making a donation in the amount of Pi (or more) for an all-you can eat pie buffet. Staff even took part in Pie Jeopardy, answering trivia questions about pie. Proceeds from the event are being donated to Eber and Mary Pickens and Chris Holter to help with medical expenses.

