Students create ‘Care by the Stairs’

POMEROY — Meigs High School’s (MHS) Career Based Intervention (CBI) class is showing the care they have for their fellow students.

Care By the Stairs (CBTS) is a free store on the first floor of MHS where students in need can discreetly pick up items ranging from easy-to-prep food items, toiletries, gently used clothing, and even ipsy products explained CBI Instructor Amy Perrin and her students. Perrin added the students have featured outfits they put together each week.

CBI students Madison Hendricks, Devin Humphreys, Matthew Brown, Tyler Mitchell, Bella Shockey, Jill Casto, Mackenzie Hall, Makayla Rose, Lauren Stewart, Wyatt Wilson, Hanna King, and Madelyn Hill created CBTS as a community service class project they decided on together the second week of November. The students said CBTS started slowly, but is gaining momentum as more people are becoming aware of CBTS. The students receive a large amount of donations from not only students and staff at MHS, but also members of the community. The students shared various local church groups and local businesses have been donating to the project. Each week the students will receive donations they shared, and each week at least five to 10 students will utilize CBTS and take items they need.

Perrin and the students explained CBTS would benefit by having more men’s clothing items and toiletries such as deodorants, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, combs, brushes, razors, shaving creams, toothbrushes, and toothpastes donated.

Perrin said the students take inventory every day to see what items they have plentiful in stock and which items they are lacking. Recently, Perrin and her students shared they sent around surveys to all of the homerooms asking the students if they have shopped at CBTS and if so what items they have taken.

