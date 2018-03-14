Additional information released in ATM theft investigation

POMEROY — Surveillance footage and additional details have been released in the investigation into the ATM theft from a Syracuse bank late last month.

In a news release on Wednesday, Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, along with Sheriff Keith Wood, stated that in the early morning hours on Feb. 28, two males entered the lobby at the Home National Bank in Syracuse and stole an ATM.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black or dark green 2003/2004 Honda CRV, with factory eight spoke wheels and a black hard shell spare tire cover.

One of the males was wearing a black and red Atlanta Falcons toboggan. Both males were wearing black gloves with white lettering on the top, along with black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371, or the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 740-99-6371. You can also call the tip line at 740-992-4682.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_20180228-0433AM_20180228-0437AM.mp4.00_00_30_23.Still001_Clarified_ROI201831492511331.jpg http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_20180228-0433AM_20180228-0437AM.mp4.00_00_31_06.Still002_Clarified_ROI201831492512561.jpg http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_20180228-0433AM_20180228-0437AM.mp4.00_00_35_14.Still003_Clarified201831492514186.jpg http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_20180228-0433AM_20180228-0437AM.mp4.00_00_36_07.Still006_Clarified_ROI201831492515356.jpg