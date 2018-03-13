Meigs drops to 3rd in unemployment; Gallia 11th

OHIO VALLEY — After three months in the number two spot, Meigs County fell to third in unemployment in January numbers released this week.

Gallia County, which was in a tie for 14th in December, is now tied for 11th with Pike and Mahoning counties.

Meigs went from second to third despite a rate increase to 9.4 percent for January. The unemployment rate had been 8.4 percent in December. Gallia County’s rate went from 6.2 percent in December to 8.0 percent in January.

Monroe County continues to hold the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.2 percent (up from 8.8 percent), with Mercer County having the lowest rate at 3.1 percent (up from 2.8 percent).

Across the river in West Virginia, unemployment was up in not only Mason County, but all 55 counties in West Virginia, according to the latest statistics. Those latest numbers, released earlier this month, are for January and saw unemployment at 8.8 percent in Mason County, up from 8.1 percent for December 2017. The unemployment rate for Mason County in February 2017 was 7.6 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January 2018, down from a revised 4.9 percent in December 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,100 over the month, from a revised 5,534,300 in December 2017 to 5,546,400 in January 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 271,000, down 10,000 from 281,000 in December. The number of unemployed has decreased by 26,000 in the past 12 months from 297,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.2 percent in January 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 4.1 percent, unchanged from December, and down from 4.8 percent in January 2017.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,100 over the month, from a revised 5,534,300 in December 2017 to 5,546,400 in January 2018, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 921,500, increased 1,300 over the month as gains in construction (+2,600) and mining and logging (+100) outweighed losses in manufacturing (-1,400). The private service-providing sector, at 3,839,700, added 7,600 jobs. Employment gains in professional and business services (+5,900), educational and health services (+1,600), trade, transportation, and utilities (+1,300), other services (+600), and financial activities (+300) surpassed losses in leisure and hospitality (-1,700) and information (-400). Government employment, at 785,200, increased 3,200 with gains in local (+2,700) and state (+500) government. Federal government did not change over the month.

From January 2017 to January 2018, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 24,600. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 14,600. Manufacturing added 7,600 jobs in durable goods (+4,600) and nondurable goods (+3,000). Construction added 6,400 jobs and mining and logging gained 600 jobs. The private service-providing sector added 11,200 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+7,600), educational and health services (+7,000), financial activities (+6,200), and other services (+3,700) outweighed losses in professional and business services (-7,400), trade, transportation, and utilities (-5,100), and information (-800). Government employment decreased 1,200 as losses in local (-1,200) and state (-200) government exceeded gains in federal government (+200).

All data cited are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor. Data sources include Current Population Survey (U.S. data); Current Employment Statistics Program (nonagricultural wage and salary employment data); and Local Area Unemployment Statistics Program (Ohio unemployment rates). Information provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

