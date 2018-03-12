Recognizing the abilities of those with disabilities

POMEROY — Joined by representatives from Meigs Industries and Inclusions, the Meigs County Commissioners recognized March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Established by the Ohio General Assembly on Oct. 25, 1967, March is recognized throughout the state as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The proclamation approved by the commissioners read in part,

People with developmental disabilities served by the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities, their families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people; and

The most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contribution; and

Policies must be developed, attitudes shaped, and opportunities offered that allow people with developmental disabilities to live as independently and productively as possible in our community; and

In recognition of this important goal, the statewide theme for 2018 Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is “Celebrate Community,” and

We encourage all citizens to foster and support such opportunities that include full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities … and offer full support to efforts that assist people with disabilities to make choices that enable them to live successful lives and realize their potential; and

Furthermore, We urge all citizens to join in this celebration by spreading awareness of the many contributions offered by people with developmental disabilities in our community.

Representatives from Meigs Industries and Inclusions are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.13-Disability-month-proclamation2018312115443390.jpg Representatives from Meigs Industries and Inclusions are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel