Learning to love reading

MEIGS COUNTY — No matter a child’s age, it is never too soon to begin a lasting love with the library.

Local preschool-aged children and younger have an opportunity four days a week to embark on a journey of knowledge.

The Meigs County Public Library hosts Story Time Monday through Thursday at each of the library’s four branches: Monday, 1 p.m., Racine Library; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., Eastern Library; Wednesday, 1 p.m., Pomeroy Library; Thursday, 1 p.m., Middleport Library. On Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Pomeroy Library, a new program is available for the youngest of library users, Wiggle Giggle Read.

Story Time, winter session, along with Wiggle Giggle Read, began in the beginning of February and will continue until April 27. Chelsea Poole, Meigs County Public Library assistant director, commented the programs will resume in summer.

Poole assists Meigs County Children’s Librarian Emily Sanders, along with Anna Wears, Meigs County children services, during Story Time and Wiggle Giggle Read. Poole explained Sanders and Wears will alternate telling stories to the children and participating in the day’s activities.

When children attend Story Time, Wears said the children will listen to two full stories, then participate in a group activity, such as craft making. The children practice socialization skills with their peers, while learning essential skills for when they begin kindergarten. Wears said story time is designed for children between the ages of two to five, but younger or older children are still welcomed. The children practice their listening skills and early fine motor skills. Wears said the children will also practice their counting and letter recognition.

Wears stated, “That’s the best part, to see their little eyes light up when they remember something…it’s fun to watch them interact and develop together.”

Wiggle Giggle Read is designed for children aged zero to three, though older children are still welcomed. Since the age group is so young, the children’s caregivers accompany them. Poole shared Wiggle Giggle Read incorporates more movement than traditional Story Time, such as practicing finger motions and moving around while stories are being told. She commented the top priority is for the children to learn socialization. The children listen to short stories, delight in music and rhymes. Poole explained Wiggle Giggle Read helps with early literacy and development, all while the children have fun. Though Wiggle Giggle Read recently began, Poole shared she has seen as many as 13 children in attendance.

Anna Wears incorporates the use of scarves to keep the young children engaged. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_0310.ATR5_.jpg Anna Wears incorporates the use of scarves to keep the young children engaged. Erin Perkins | OVP The children choosing their shakers for “wiggle time.” http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_0310.ATR4_.jpg The children choosing their shakers for “wiggle time.” Erin Perkins | OVP One young member of the group dancing with his shaker. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_0310.ATR3_.jpg One young member of the group dancing with his shaker. Erin Perkins | OVP Young children accompanied by their caregivers for Wiggle Giggle Read. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_0310-4-.jpg Young children accompanied by their caregivers for Wiggle Giggle Read. Erin Perkins | OVP Learning to make friends during story time. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_0310-2-.jpg Learning to make friends during story time. Meigs County Public Library | Courtesy Children can stand or sit and listen to the stories. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_0310.2ATR3.jpg Children can stand or sit and listen to the stories. Meigs County Public Library | Courtesy Wiggle Giggle Read incorporates more movement than traditional story time. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_0310.2ATR4.jpg Wiggle Giggle Read incorporates more movement than traditional story time. Meigs County Public Library | Courtesy Children learning how to make friends while participating in a group activity. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_atr.jpg Children learning how to make friends while participating in a group activity. Meigs County Public Library | Courtesy The children want to see the story book’s pictures a little more closely. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_atr2.jpg The children want to see the story book’s pictures a little more closely. Meigs County Public Library | Courtesy

