Commissioners approve settlement with Rutland

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved a settlement agreement on Thursday to resolve the lawsuit between the county and the village of Rutland.

The proposed settlement was also approved by Rutland Village Council during a special meeting on Monday.

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed as the document has not been filed with the court and signed by the judge.

The settlement, once filed, would conclude the nearly 14-month legal battle between the county and village over the old bus garage property located next to the Rutland Civic Center.

The county initially filed the civil action in January 2017 to keep the village from selling the property to Dollar General, as the county claimed it was the rightful owner of the property.

The property, claimed the commissioners, was part of the water and sewer system which the county took over from the village.

The village claimed that the building was not part of the water and sewer district and should remain with the village. The deed was never transferred to the county for that property, although the commissioners contend they paid the electric bill for the building.

Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, the village had agreed to sell the property, along with the log cabin property in front of it, to an agent on behalf of Dollar General for a total of $60,000, according to previous Sentinel reports. The property was never advertised for sale as is required when a government entity desires to sell public property, but instead council had simply approved the sale.

Judge Dean Evans granted an injunction last winter stopping the sale of the property as the case proceeded.

In other business during Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed courthouse safety and security.

With the courthouse having ground floor access to all three levels, as well as several entry points, plans are being put in place to increase the security of the building.

One of the first steps announced during the meeting on Thursday will be the closure of the third floor entrance at the front of the building. Those coming to the courthouse will no longer be able to access the third floor through the front door. The door will still be available as an exit.

More on Thursday’s meeting and the settlement agreement in the civil case will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimediamidwest.com

