Meigs Local receives Auditor of State Award

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Local School District has been recognized for a clean audit report.

Auditor of State Dave Yost presents the Auditor of State Award each year to entities across the state who have a clean audit report, meeting several criteria along the way.

Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

• Ethics referrals

• Questioned costs less than $10,000

• Lack of timely report submission

• Reconciliation

• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

• Findings for recovery less than $100

• Public meetings or public records

• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

Meigs Local Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Roy Johnson explained that this was the first award for the district during his tenure as treasurer.

While the award is not an easy one to receive, Johnson and the staff of the treasurer’s office have taken steps and made changes to help the district achieve more in the future.

“Our goal is to be one of the best treasurer’s offices in Southeast Ohio,” said Johnson. “This is a team award. We have a lot of good people who work with us to make this possible.”

Johnson commended the work of assistants Melissa Lambert, Debbie Drake and Beckie Blake, as well as the now retired Marsha Russell who was part of the office for the time period covered by the audit for the award. He also credited the work of administrators throughout the district and the board of education for their work with the treasurer’s office.

“We try to be good stewards of tax payer money,” said Johnson of the approximately $30 million budget handled by the office each year. “It is a lot of responsibility for a district and office that is not that big. We need to do things right.”

The district had previously received an Auditor of State Award in 2015, soon after Johnson took on the role with the district. The audit for that award was for the period when Mark Rhonemus was treasurer of the district. Meigs also received the award in 2014.

Johnson received the award in 2014 at Southern.

Meigs Local Treasurer/CFO Roy Johnson, right, is pictured with treasurer’s office staff Debbie Drake, Beckie Blake and Melissa Lambert. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.11-Auditor-Award20183910205670.jpg Meigs Local Treasurer/CFO Roy Johnson, right, is pictured with treasurer’s office staff Debbie Drake, Beckie Blake and Melissa Lambert.