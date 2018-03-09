Cash, alleged drugs located during traffic stop

MIDDLEPORT — A Kentucky man is facing charges following a traffic stop on Friday morning on State Route 7 near Storys Run.

In a news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported that Deputy Sizemore conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Cadillac truck on State Route 7 near Storys Run Road in Middleport for a traffic infraction. Deputy Sizemore conducted a probable cause search after allegedly smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Ledian Iglesias, 38, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Two unidentified blue pill capsules containing a white powder substance were seized from the vehicle along with $14,900 in US currency, which was reportedly located in the glove compartment of the vehicle. Deputies reported that the money was rolled up with rubber bands in various amounts.

The two unidentified blue capsules will be sent for testing to identify the white powdery substance and a forfeiture has been filed for the $14,900 cash. Iglesias was cited and released with a court date.

Once the testing is completed on the unidentified blue capsules, those results will be forwarded to the Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley for possible charges.

