Meigs Local students honored

POMEROY — The Meigs County Board of Education recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting honoring students from the four Meigs Local schools.

The January and February Students of the Month for Meigs High School: Makayla Kimes, Senior; Bryce Swatzel, Senior; Josie Donohue, Junior; Carley Begg, Junior; Joey Pullins, Sophomore; Danielle Wilson, Sophomore; Baylee Tracy, Freshman; Breanna Hart, Freshman.

The January and February Students of the Month for Meigs Middle School: Reilly Blackston, Eighth Grade; Alexa Ingels, Eighth Grade; Geneva Bolin, Eighth Grade; Sam Arnold, Eighth Grade; Ashlyn Lambert, Seventh Grade; Ezequiel Diaz, Seventh Grade; Nathan Hysell, Seventh Grade; Katy Cox, Seventh Grade; Brenden Hornbeck, Sixth Grade; Jessica Workman, Sixth Grade; Mollee Buskirk, Sixth Grade; Layne Stanley, Sixth Grade.

The January and February Students of the Month for Meigs Intermediate School: Trenton Edwards, Fifth Grade; Bailee Shupe, Fifth Grade; Halle Lewis, Fith Grade; Braden Hawley, Fifth Grade; Shawn Summers, Fourth Grade; Maddie Will, Fourth Grade; Skyanna Evans, Fourth Grade; Colton Burns, Fourth Grade; Antonio Martin, Third Grade; Marlee Laudermilt, Third Grade; Brenden Edinger, Third Grade; Adrien Kinnan, Third Grade.

The January and February Students of the Month for Meigs Primary School: Kamryn Offutt, Second Grade; Madison Campbell, Second Grade; Lukas Williams, Second Grade; Tristan Stewart, Second Grade; Riley Klein, Second Grade; Lindsey Robinson, Second Grade; Reed Tope, First Grade; Brooklyn Roush, First Grade; Harlen Stewart, First Grade; Landon Cundiff, First Grade; Jack Glaze, First Grade; Lillian King, First Grade.

