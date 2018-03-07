Racine Southern FFA celebrates National FFA Week

RACINE — Racine Southern FFA celebrated National FFA week with events involving students throughout the school.

The chapter held several events during the week of Feb. 19-23, to bring FFA awareness to the attention of the students in the school and community. The days included:

Monday — There was no school due to Presidents Day.

Tuesday — Camouflage and Pajama day. Everyone in the chapter and the whole school could wear camo or PJs.

Members also held AG Olympics on Tuesday. The events included: Corn Shucking, Plunger Race, Cabbage Toss, and Corn Eating Contest. The winners were Corn Shucking, Sophomore Class; Plunger Race, Freshman Class; Cabbage Toss, Eighth Grade; Corn-eating Contest, Seniors. Overall winner of the traveling Ag Olympics trophy and who will also have their class engraved went to the Senior Class of 2018.

Ohio FFA Vice President At Large Carly Coppler also visited all agriculture classes conducting leadership type lessons with the students and assisted in the school-wide Ag Olympics.

Wednesday — Flannel Day. Everyone could wear flannel shirts. Members held a capture the flag during extra help period. This was a fun event for all who participated. Senior Class are the reigning winners.

Eighth grade recruitment was also held on Wednesday. Members explained to the whole eighth grade class what is offered to them by enrolling in an agriculture course their freshman year. Members gave them a tour of the shop, told them about the contests, trips and events that they could attend as an enrolled agriculture student and FFA member. Jenny Ridenour with Meigs County Soil And Water also gave a demonstration to help get kids excited about learning about agriculture. Students were also informed that college credit is offered through some of the classes and by enrolling in two agriculture courses it will count as one of the science credits required to graduate.

Thursday — National blue and corn gold day and Ag in the classroom were held. All chapter officers wore their official FFA dress while visiting fifth grade students to teach fun agriculture related lessons. Some lessons included: dirt pudding, to learn the soil layers; constructing a barn out of noodles and marshmallows, to show how shop projects are constructed; dissection of an egg, to show the different parts of an egg and its uses. At the conclusion of the day the chapter officers served dinner to the school staff which consisted of pulled pork, potato and macaroni salad, buns, desserts, chips and a drink to show appreciation to the hard working staff at Southern.

Hat day was also observed Tuesday – Thursday, each student paid a dollar to wear a hat. Money raised was donated to children’s hospital.

Friday — Southern hosted a Career Palooza, where sixth through twelfth grade students were exposed to possible careers and industries that don’t always require a four year college degree.

FFA members and officers include (back row, left to right) Ethan Roberts, Colton Hamm, Connar Alkire, Ethan Mullen, Austrin Rice, Mallory Stover; (front row, left to right) Austin Rose, Dominique Wehrung, Cheyenne Wehrung, Tyler Day, Valerie Hamm. Jason Counts, a senior at Southern, competes in the corn eating contest during Ag Olympics.

By Austin Rose Special to the Sentinel

Austin Rose is the 2017-2018 Racine Southern FFA Historian.

