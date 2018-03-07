Commissioners hear Camp Kiashuta update

POMEROY — Volunteers are working to raise funds with the goal of saving Camp Kiashuta for locals to enjoy for years to come.

Hank Cleland, who is part of the Friends of Camp Kiashuta group, updated the Meigs County Commissioners on the group’s efforts during last week’s regular meeting.

Cleland explained a brief history of the camp, which is on 138 acres of land donated to the Boy Scouts. Over the years the camp has changed hands from one Boy Scout Council to another, currently being controlled by the Buckskin Council out of Charleston, West Virginia.

The Council expressed their plans to sell the property for more than $260,000, said Cleland, but worked with the group to set a purchase price of $161,400 for the Friends of Camp Kiashuta to purchase the land.

A pledge of $80,000 has been committed toward the purchase and continued operation of the camp, with the Friends looking to secure the remaining funding through donations and potential grant funding.

Money raised above the purchase price would be used to maintain the camp, paying bills and doing upkeep on the cabin and acreage.

Cleland explained that the group wants to keep the property local to be used by local youth.

Donations may be sent to Friends of Kiashuta, care of Jennifer McKibben, 29411 Elige Hill Road, Racine, Ohio 45771.

To schedule use of the cabin contact Bob Brooks, 42995 Mudsock Road, Coolville, Ohio 45723 or by phone at 740-985-3497 or 740-591-3988.

In other business, the commissioners formally approved emergency declarations regarding the recent flooding in the county. The emergency declaration was initially issued on Feb. 24.

The commissioners went into executive session with the prosecutor regarding pending litigation.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

