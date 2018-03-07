Deputies investigating incident near Forked Run

REEDSVILLE — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on the eastern end of Meigs County which reportedly occurred on Wednesday.

First responders were called to the area near the spillway at Forked Run State Park just after noon for a woman who had possibly been assaulted.

Major Scott Trussell of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said the female victim was taken by air medical helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, for treatment of her injuries.

In addition to the scene near Forked Run, deputies were on a second scene reportedly involved in the case, at a residence on Bald Knob Stiversville Road.

Trussell assured there is no risk to the public in connection with the case.

Law enforcement remains on the scene as the investigation continues.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown.

The Daily Sentinel will provide updates on mydailysentinel.com as information becomes available.

