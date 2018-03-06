Hoagland announces $2.6 billion State Capital Budget

COLUMBUS — State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) announced the introduction of the state’s Capital Budget, a $2.62 billion investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects.

The Ohio General Assembly generally approves a capital budget every two years with the goal of funding needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, waterways and parks. The companion bills introduced in each chamber significantly increase the capital investment in mental health and addiction services facilities.

“Our Capital Budget places special emphasis on economic growth, improving the quality of life for our most vulnerable and increasing investments in Ohio’s rural communities,” said Senator Hoagland. “I am proud of the hard work we were able to accomplish, alongside local leaders, to invest over $2 million for the good people of Southeast Ohio.”

Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe and Washington counties all received state funding for various projects. Among others, these projects included $500,000 for the Start Westward of the United States National Monument in Marietta, symbolizing Lewis and Clark’s westward exploration, $100,000 for upgrades of the Southeast Ohio History Center in Athens and $200,000 for improvements to the Powhatan Point Marina in Belmont County. The Capital Budget also included a $24 million investment for capital improvements to Ohio University.

In Meigs County, two projects receiving funding were Racine’s Star Mill Park Splash Pad ($100,000) and the Meigs County Agricultural Society Open Class Domestic Arts Building Project ($25,000).

STATEWIDE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CAPITAL BILL

Supporting Ohio’s Schools

$600 million will be invested in local school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance for primary and secondary facilities.

Over $483 million will be invested in projects supporting Ohio’s 37 public colleges and universities.

Supporting Ohio’s Infrastructure

$514 million will go to local infrastructure projects through the Public Works Commission, including local roads, bridges, water-supply systems, storm sewers and wastewater systems.

This includes $100 million to support the Clean Ohio program, which funds the preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities.

Over $234 million for the maintenance and preservation of Ohio’s dams, parks, trails, waterways and wildlife.

Supporting Ohioans in Need

Nearly $222 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for youth services, developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives, over double the amount spent in the last capital budget.

This includes $20 million for new opioid community resiliency projects.

Supporting Ohio’s Communities

Nearly $150 million will be used for economic development and cultural projects of local and regional importance to boost growth and increase opportunities throughout the state, in addition to supporting the healthcare projects above.

The companion bills were introduced last week in the Ohio Senate as Senate Bill 266 and in the Ohio House as House Bill 529 and are available for review at www.legislature.ohio.gov.