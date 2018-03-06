Upcoming events for Prevention Coalition

POMEROY — The Meigs Community Prevention Coalition recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting discussing updates on upcoming events.

Lindsay Coppick from Integrated Services informed the coalition of an event she has planned for the youth of the community on Aug. 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pomeroy Parking Lot. Coppick shared she has the parking lot reserved and has many planned booths to be set up. She said would like to have Meigs Inflatables at the event as well as music provided by Rockin’ Reggie. Food will be available to those who attend the event, Coppick said Los Cuervos Motorcycle Club has agreed to grill hot dogs. She is currently seeking out further food donations and would like to provide each youth at the event with a drawstring bag. Community Coordinator at Health Recovery Services (HRS) and coalition member Reggie Robinson shared with Coppick the coalition will assist her in anyway she needs to help pull the event together.

Robin Harris, Executive Director of Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services, updated the coalition on the plans for the Meigs Fair Prevention Day to be held Aug. 14. Harris shared she and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood found it would be best to separate the groups who are planning the daytime and night time activities, since they are geared towards different age groups. She added backpacks will not be handed out, but she would still like to give out another item which is to be determined. Harris said the event would be most beneficial if a message is presented to the youth and suggested incorporating the, “Be Present,” movement. Robinson said he knows of a speaker, Javier Sanchez, who would be a proper fit. He commented the coalition needs to run the, “Be Present,” movement through a series of events.

In other business, Meigs County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Scott Powell spoke to the coalition about DXM abuse within the county. Powell submitted an article to The Daily Sentinel in an earlier edition, “DXM abuse on the rise,” outlining the extent of the problem.

Lenora Leifheit, faith community nurse at Meigs County Cooperative Parish, shared Meigs County is in need of more Big Brothers and Big Sisters volunteers. Leifheit added she will be conducting a CPR / First Aid training class on April 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the MCCC. She said the event is open to public with a fee of $25 per person. The class is limited to 10 people and those interested can call (740) 992-5836.

Robinson explained to the coalition after grant money is received, he is looking into hiring an individual who will be an expert on the subject matter of the coalition and would receive prevention specialist training. He said the plan right now is to have one person shared for Meigs, Jackson, and Gallia counties and one who would be shared by the other three counties HRS serves by July 1.

Robinson informed the coalition an Operation Street will be held at Holzer in Gallipolis, on Nov.19. He encouraged coalition members to attend if they are able.

The three county Coalition Retreat date is set for April 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Robinson explained coalition members from Meigs, Jackson, and Gallia will be in attendance and a lunch will be provided. He said one on one training will be available to those who attend, and then the three counties will break into separate groups.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held March 28, 12:30 p.m., at the Meigs County EMS Station.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

