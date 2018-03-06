Warrants issued after defendants fail to appear for arraignment

POMEROY — Multiple warrants for arrest were issued in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday afternoon after defendants failed to appear for their scheduled arraignments.

At the request of Prosecutor James K. Stanley and Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Adkins, Judge I. Carson Crow issued bench warrants for the following:

Marcus A. Ervin, 27, of Canal Winchester, who was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony;

Matthew Older, 29, of Pomeroy, Ohio, who was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree;

Natausha Adams, 28, of Athens, Ohio, who was indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents, a felony of the fifth degree;

Jessica Morrison, 37, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia,who was indicted for possession of drugs (cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drugs (fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree;

Merissa Starcher, 34, of Pomeroy, Ohio, who was indicted for possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and operating a vehicle under the influence (amphetamine, cocaine, cocaine metabolite, methamphetamine, marijuana metabolite), a misdemeanor of the first degree;

Natasha Tackett, 33, of Middleport, Ohio, who was indicted for breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree;

Alicia Shuler, 48, of Racine, Ohio, who was indicted for breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree;

Lauren Smith, 29, of Athens, Ohio, who was indicted for theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree;

and, Sarah Wyatt, 29, of Middleport, Ohio, who was indicted for breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Appearing for arraignment on Tuesday afternoon were Miranda King, Jacob Hayman and Terry Weaver.

King, 23, of Pomeroy, was released on her own recognizance on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.

Hayman, 25, of Syracuse, is being held on $100,000 bond after appearing on two counts of theft, fourth-degree felonies. Hayman was to be released on his own recognizance, but bond was increased after a failed drug screen.

Weaver, 62, of Pomeroy, was released on GPS monitor after appearing pursuant to summons on a first-degree felony charge of rape. Weaver was further ordered to have no contact in any manner with the alleged victim in the case.

Three arraigned on felony charges

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

