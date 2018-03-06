Council approves settlement with county

RUTLAND — The end may be in sight for the lawsuit between the Meigs County Commissioners and the Village of Rutland.

On Monday evening, Rutland Village Council voted 5-0 to a settlement agreement with regard to the disputed former bus garage property which is located next to the Rutland Civic Center.

The action came following a lengthy executive session in which council members and Mayor Mike Biggs met with legal counsel for the village, Richard Clagg and Rusty Miller.

Terms of the settlement agreement were not discussed in open session, and were not released by the village following the meeting as all involved parties have not yet approved the settlement.

Current Mayor Biggs was to contact former Mayor April Burke, who was a party to the civil action, for her approval and signature with regard to the matter.

The Commissioners could act on the settlement agreement as soon as their regular meeting on Thursday.

A telephone status conference was held as scheduled on Tuesday morning, with the entry following the conference reflecting the settlement being in progress.

“This matter came on for a Telephone Status hearing this 6th day of March, 2018. Present for the Plaintiff was the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney, James Stanley, and Scyld Anderson. Present for the Defense was Richard Clagg. The parties have reached a settlement and will be filing the correct document to close this case. This matter is scheduled for a Telephone Status Conference on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. This hearing will be canceled upon submission of an agreed entry,” read the online entry from Tuesday morning.

The civil action was filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court by the commissioners, who operate the former Rutland water and sewer system, in January 2017 to stop the sale of the property in question to Dollar General.

While the commissioners contended that they were the rightful owners of the building and property, the village claimed ownership to the building and the land.

It is unknown at this time who will possess the property after the filing of the settlement agreement.

