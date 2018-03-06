Bob Roberts Field sold

POMEROY — The former home of the Meigs Marauder Football Team was sold Tuesday morning at auction.

Shannon Spaun placed the winning bid of $171,000 for the nearly 13 acre property which includes the Bob Roberts Field.

Area car dealer Mark Porter was also on hand bidding on the property, which started off at a $100,000 opening bid.

Spaun said he has no specific plans for the property at this time, but that the future use of the field and property would be for the good of the village.

Meigs Local Treasurer Roy Johnson explained that the next step is for Spaun to place the 10 percent down on the property, which was to happen on Tuesday, followed by the Board formally accepting the sale at their upcoming meeting. Spaun will have 30 days to pay the remaining balance for the property.

Attorney Chris Tenoglia handled the sale for the district, including the paperwork and the actual auction.

This was the second time the Board had attempted to sell the property, with the first attempt in 2013 being unsuccessful.

Other than the field being used for the flag football program each fall, the field and property were considered to be a liability from an insurance point for the district.

The first game on the Pomeroy field was played in 1950. In 1990, the field and stadium were rededicated and named for longtime educator, coach, and athletic booster Bob Roberts.

The stadium was home to the Pomeroy Panthers football team from 1950-1966 and the Marauders from 1967-2011, when the team moved to the new stadium at Rocksprings.

Mark and Teresa Porter, Shannon Spaun, and Bill and Ruth Spaun look on as Chris Tenoglia conducts the auction for Bob Roberts Field and the surrounding property. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_Field-120183610351285.jpg Mark and Teresa Porter, Shannon Spaun, and Bill and Ruth Spaun look on as Chris Tenoglia conducts the auction for Bob Roberts Field and the surrounding property. Shannon Spaun, third from left, who purchased the property, is pictured with Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson, Attorney Chris Tenoglia and Meigs Local Treasurer Roy Johnson. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_Field-2201836103516395.jpg Shannon Spaun, third from left, who purchased the property, is pictured with Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson, Attorney Chris Tenoglia and Meigs Local Treasurer Roy Johnson. Mark Porter, left, and Shannon Spaun, third from left, bid on the former football field property. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_Field-3201836103519597.jpg Mark Porter, left, and Shannon Spaun, third from left, bid on the former football field property.