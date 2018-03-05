Middleport Council talks fire protection

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Council recently held an emergency meeting to discuss the approval of a contract for fire protection with Salisbury Township.

Council members in attendance were Brian Conde, George Hoffman, Carolyn French, Emerson Heighton, and Sharon Older along with Fiscal Officer Sue Baker and Mayor Sandy Iannarelli.

Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst commented the percent split is based off the previous five years prior to 2017. Darst said for 2017 the fire department’s runs to Salisbury were doubled the usual amount. He provided the council with a cover letter and run report, along with the contract.

The Contract for Fire Protection reads, “The Village agrees to furnish the services of its Fire Department, including its fire apparatus within the territory of Salisbury Township, the same to answer all fire calls within said territory, except when said fire department and fire apparatus are answering a fire call or calls within the Village of Middleport or on a bonafide call made in response to a mutual aid contract with any other subdivision for a period of five years from Jan. 1, 2017 to Jan. 1, 2022.

The Trustees agree to pay the Village for said fire protection, 37.5 percent, of the collected revenue generated by the Salisbury Township Fire Protection Levy for calendar year 2017, and for year 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 at a percentage calculated based upon actual runs as detailed in an annual run report to be provided to the Trustees by Jan. 15 of each contract year. The Trustees will disburse payments within 30 days of receipt of revenue generated by the township’s Fire Protection Levy.

It is understood and agreed that under no circumstances will the Village of Middleport be responsible to the Trustees or any person or persons for its failure or delay in answering any fire call, nor shall it be liable to the Trustees or any person or persons by reason the manner in which it conducts any firefighting operation.

In addition to the annual run report, the Village will provide to the Trustees detail quarterly run reports due by Jan. 15, Apr. 15, July 15, and Oct. 15 of each contract year.

This agreement is made and entered into an accordance with the provisions of Ordinance 899 of the Village of Middleport.”

Heighton made a motion to approve the fire contract with Salisbury Township and the council approved.

The Contract for Fire Protection required signatures from Iannarelli, Baker, Middleport Village Solicitor Richard Hedges, Salisbury Township President, Salisbury Township Fiscal Officer, and Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.