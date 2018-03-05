Southern to serve breakfast in the classroom

RACINE — Southern Local School District students will benefit from a nutritious morning meal throughout the school year thanks to a grant awarded by the Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom.

Southern was awarded $47,909.16 in grant funding for the three-year cycle. Southern will also celebrate National School Breakfast week March 5-9 and will be in the school breakfast challenge. Administration and staff urge all students to eat breakfast not only the week of the competition, but also to eat every day.

Southern was selected based on the number of students that qualify for free or reduced priced meals, average daily participation in the school breakfast program, and district and school-level support. Southern currently offers free Breakfast to all students, but is launching the campaign in the Kindergarten and Pre-School on March 7.Other grade levels will be implemented in the fall.

In September 2017, the grant funding was introduced to Southern Superintendent Tony Deem and Food Service Director Scott Wolfe by Sonja Hill, SSN Director, for the Children’s Hunger Alliance in Ohio. Hill and Wolfe worked together on the grant application and submitted it to the Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom directors. Hill met with administration, cooks and support staff along with SLEA president Ann Ohlinger prior to submitting the application. OEA is one of the sponsors of the grant. School principals Tricia McNickle and Daniel Otto were important factors in securing the grant.

Once the program is launched in all grades, more than 740 students at Southern will participate in the free breakfast in the classroom program, allowing them to reap the nutritional and academic benefits associated with a morning meal.

Southern was selected to participate in the fourth phase of the Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom program, which is a joint initiative from the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), National Association of Elementary School Principals Foundation (NAESPF), the School Nutrition Foundation (SNF), and The NEA Foundation – collectively known as the Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom. The Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom also are working in conjunction with Southern administration and stakeholders.

Additional school districts in Ohio still have the opportunity to apply for grant funds from Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom. To find out more information and how to apply, visit www.BreakfastintheClassroom.org.

Southern cooks are preparing for the launch of the Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom grant commonly known as the BIC grant. Here Southern Kindergarten students Jovi Wolfe and Hailey Young are getting served with cooks (left to right) Sheila Theiss, Pam Humphrey, Jodi Cummins, Becky Bradford, and foreground Alice Williams, cashier. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_Southern-Cooks20183417310510.jpg Southern cooks are preparing for the launch of the Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom grant commonly known as the BIC grant. Here Southern Kindergarten students Jovi Wolfe and Hailey Young are getting served with cooks (left to right) Sheila Theiss, Pam Humphrey, Jodi Cummins, Becky Bradford, and foreground Alice Williams, cashier.

