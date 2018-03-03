Head-on crash results in injuries

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash which occurred just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening near the Pomeroy-Minersville line that resulted in two people being transported from the scene.

Detective Chapman with the Pomeroy Police Department stated the two-vehicle head-on collision sent the driver and passenger of one vehicle to the hospital by emergency transport, with the driver of the other vehicle taken to the ER by family members to be checked out.

According to Chapman, the preliminary investigation into the crash indicates Dylan Darst, 20, of Middleport, the driver of a Honda SUV, which ended up on it side, allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and lost control, striking the car driven by Mary Pickens, 67, of Syracuse. She and her passenger and son, Eber Pickens Jr., 46, were extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel.

Chapman stated Darst is likely to be cited as the at fault driver pending completion of the investigation.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash. Statements at the scene indicate that Darst likely fell asleep driving home from work.

Both Mary Pickens and Eber Pickens Jr. have served as first responders in the county for many years. Eber Pickens Jr. is currently the assistant chief of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department and works for Meigs County EMS.

All individuals involved were alert and awake when transported from the scene said Chapman.

In addition to the Pomeroy Police Department, Meigs County EMS and the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

