Deputies on scene of incident on Bradbury Road

MIDDLEPORT — Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently on the scene of an incident on Bradbury Road.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated that deputies were at a residence on Bradbury Road as part of in investigation when an individual allegedly barricaded himself in a residence. Middleport Police and Pomeroy Police were also at the scene to assist with the situation.

The suspect was taken into custody after allegedly injuring himself, reportedly having stabbed an object into his neck, according to Wood.

Meigs County EMS transported the suspect from the scene with MedFlight on standby for possible transport.

BCI has been called in to assist in the investigation.

