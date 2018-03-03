Three arrested following traffic stop

MIDDLEPORT — Three people were arrested following a traffic stop near Middleport on Thursday.

In a news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood stated that deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 124 in Middleport near the intersection of Bradbury Road for a traffic infraction.

Deputy Campbell approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Johnny Ratliff, 51, of Middleport. Upon speaking with the driver, deputies reportedly located a loaded Ruger handgun in the floorboard of the vehicle. At this time, Ratliff and Michael A. Pierce, 59, of Rutland, were both taken into custody for having weapons while under disability due to both individuals having prior felony convictions on their records. Pierce was also allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after being searched by deputies.

The final occupant of the vehicle, Belinda R. Pendleton, 54, of Rutland was taken into custody for allegedly having possession of a Suboxone pill. Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies located suspected methamphetamine in the floorboard along with drug paraphernalia.

This case is currently still under investigation and further charges are pending at this time.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n201832204053860.jpg