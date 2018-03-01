ATM stolen from Syracuse bank

SYRACUSE — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the early morning theft of an ATM from the Syracuse Branch of Home National Bank.

At 4:57 a.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office responded to an alarm at the bank. Sgt. Mohler responded to the bank, coming from a location in Minersville, just minutes away. Upon arrival, officers discovered the ATM to have been taken from the bank.

At the Syracuse branch, the ATM is located in a small lobby area with 24/7 access, in an area which leads into the bank.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated that entry was not made into the bank itself, only the lobby/ATM area.

The Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator, along with the Gallia-Meigs Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n20183114822766.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.