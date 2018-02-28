Celebrating the new face of the PVH Wellness Center

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital showed off renovations to its Wellness Center on Wednesday with an open house and ribbon-cutting event.

The renovated center now features new cardio equipment, including stair climbers, treadmills, rowing machines, stationary bikes, and more. In addition, the facilities have been refreshed, including new televisions, updates to waiting areas and the registration desk, renovated locker rooms with saunas, and new rubber flooring in the free weight room.

“We’re thrilled to offer our friends in the Pleasant Valley area such an incredible, modernized space to stay healthy,” said Director of Rehabilitation Amy Mullins. “These updates mean our members will enjoy the most up-to-date equipment and facilities as they strive to be their best. Plus, we couldn’t have done it without the hard work of our maintenance and operations department, who worked tirelessly to make this facility the best it can be.”

The Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary also presented a check for $30,000 to help with renovations at the open house.

The ribbon cutting was attended by members of the Point Pleasant Rotary, Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, city council members, Commissioner Rick Handley, PVH board members, PVH Auxiliary members, PVH therapists and Wellness Center staff. Afterwards, all toured the facility and celebrated with an open house to see the work that had been done.

According to a statement from PVH: “When it comes to feeling good, the Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center is the place to be. And thanks to a new renovation of the facility, the Wellness Center will now bring even more feel-good to members of our community.”

As part of the open house, visitors were treated to healthy snacks and door prizes like free memberships and massages, PVH t-shirts, and umbrellas.

Alongside the event, the PVH Wellness Center officially launched its Weight Loss Challenge which is free to register and teams of two can win up to $500. Stop by the Wellness Center by March 15 to register. Or, to learn more, contact the PVH Wellness Center at 304-675-7222.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_3.1-PVH-Ribbon.jpg PVH | Courtesy Pictured are Councilman Brad Deal, Glen Washington, PVH CEO, Jack Taylor, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Beverly Ridenour, PVH Auxiliary president, Mario Liberatore, Ohio Valley Bank. The auxiliary donated $30,000 to assist with renovations for the Wellness Center. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_3.1-PVH-2.jpg Pictured are Councilman Brad Deal, Glen Washington, PVH CEO, Jack Taylor, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Beverly Ridenour, PVH Auxiliary president, Mario Liberatore, Ohio Valley Bank. The auxiliary donated $30,000 to assist with renovations for the Wellness Center. PVH | Courtesy Scenes from Wednesday’s ribbon cutting to show off renovations to the Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_Untitled-collage-1.jpg Scenes from Wednesday’s ribbon cutting to show off renovations to the Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center. PVH | Courtesy

Celebrating the new face of the PVH Wellness Center