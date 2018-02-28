Friday shooting ruled self-inflicted

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Police Department has determined that a shooting which occurred in the village on Friday evening was reportedly self-inflicted.

An update on Wednesday from Middleport Chief of Police Bruce Swift stated, “After investigation and speaking with the victim Middleport Officers have determined that the victim … suffered a self inflicted gun shot wound to the shoulder.”

The victim was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, with non-life threatening injuries.

According to previous Sentinel reports, at 7:31 p.m. on Friday, Middleport officers responded to Village Manor apartments in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located the male who had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, learned that the shooting reportedly occurred at another location and that the victim drove himself to the Village Manor apartments.

Assisting on the call were the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Pomeroy Police Department, along with Meigs County EMS.