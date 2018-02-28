Library, Extension Office to host programs

POMEROY — The Meigs County District Public Library and the OSU Extension Office will be hosting a series of events at the Pomeroy Library.

Fundamentals of Landscape and Garden Design and Innovation Part 1 — Considerations and Techniques of Planning and Design, began last week and will run for the next several weeks.

“Want to spruce up your outdoor landscape in a few spots? Maybe you’re in the mood for a total overhaul! At any scale, learn how to apply basic design and planning techniques to come up with a detailed and beautiful schematic for a brand new landscape to suit your functional and aesthetic needs. Take it a step further and learn how best to draft a construction plan and schedule to make it real,” reads the description of the event.

Light refreshments will be available.

This is one of a series of programs offered in partnership with the OSU Extension Office. The Gardening Series will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month at the Pomeroy Library in the Riverview Room at 11 am.

The following is the schedule of events:

March 7 — Fundamentals of Landscape and Garden Design and Innovation Part 1 — Considerations and Techniques of Planning and Design

March 21 — Fundamentals of Landscape and Garden Design and Innovation Part 2 – Construction Fundamentals of Basic and Intermediate Landscape and Garden Features

April 4 — Planning Your Planting and How to Garden in Small Spaces

April 18 — Understanding Soils, Soil Tests, and Fundamentals of Plant Nutrition

May 2 — All About Herbs

May 16 — Common Garden Pests and How to Deal with Them: Weeds, Worms, and Wildlife

For more information, please contact: Kevin Fletcher, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator Meigs County, 113 E Memorial Dr. Suite E, Pomeroy, Ohio, 740-992-6696 Office, 740-992-4796 Fax, fletcher.204@osu.edu meigs.osu.edu.