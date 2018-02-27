Eastern honors senior students

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education honored six seniors during their meeting last week, as well as approved a list of graduates for the Class of 2018.

Principal Shawn Bush explained the school recognizes three seniors per quarter, with the students treated to dinner courtesy of Ohio Valley Bank. Six of the twelve to be recognized this year were honored at last week’s meeting, with the remaining six to be recognized at a future meeting.

Morgain Little, Kaitlyn Hawk, Jessica Adams, Taylor Carleton, Sidney Cook and Elayna Bissell were presented with certificates by Board Member Sammi Mugrage.

An approved list of graduates for the Eastern Local Class of 2018 include: Jessica Lynn Adams, Luke Ryan Allen, Owen Josiah Arix, Morgan Elizabeth Baer, Joshua Aaron Barringer, Elayna Teresa Bissell, Ethan Wyatt Bissell, Rebecca Madison Bissell, Michael Alexander Blair, Joshua Nathaniel Brewer, Mackenzie Jeanine Brooks, Emily Grace Bunce, Sarah Jeanne Bunce, Katelyn Brooke Butcher, Sophia Jane Carleton, Taylor Nicole Carleton, Wyatt Austin Carter, Tysen Matthew Casto, Garrett John Chalfant, Britney Alison Coates, Brandon William Colburn, Austin Phillip Coleman, Elizabeth Nicole Collins, Jessica Ann Cook, Sidney Erin Cook, Rhandalyn Jimmaelee Creeger, Cynthia Nichole Davis, Tyler Gene Davis, Jakob Junior Denney, Gavin Blake Erwin, Mattison Taylor Finlaw, Courtney Dawn Fitzgerald, Melynda Kate Griffin, Kaitlyn Nicole Hawk, Elaina Mae Hensley, Kaleb Ryan Hill, Naomi Jae Hoffman, Brayden Wesley Holter, Kaleb Michael Honaker, Selena Nicole Honaker, Brent Wilton Johnson, Ryan Lee Kennedy, Madison Jayne Kuhn, Austin Michael Lambert, Joseph Franklin Leach, Abigail Rose Litchfield, Morgain Elizabeth Little, Brittany Noelle Long, Courtney Nicole Lyons, Jordan Ray Lyons, Allyson Michelle Miller, Isaac Quinn Nottingham, Allison Rose Putman, Ethen Chancellor Richmond, Heather Renee Ridenour, Tyana Dawn Roush, Carl Waylon Salser, Alyssa Dawn Shaffer, Andrew Tyler Tuttle, Matthew J. Robert Werry, Hannah Maye White, Madison Joanna-Rose Williams.

Graduation is scheduled for May 20.

In other business, the board approved the following actions:

The minutes of the January 17, 2018 organizational and regular meeting, February 6, 2018 special meeting, and the February 19, 2018 special meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

The financial reports for the month of January as submitted.

Making amendments to the permanent appropriation resolution and certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Establishing Internal Service Fund 027, Workers Compensation. This fund will be used to collect the board share of workers compensation premium from staff salaries throughout the applicable reporting period.

The following Pupil Activity Contracts and Supplemental Contracts for the 2017-18 school year pending proper certification: Pupil Activity Contracts: Mykala Sheppard, Assistant Track Coach; DJ Maxon, Assistant Softball Coach; Rocky Brunty, Assistant Baseball Coach; Jacob Parker, Volunteer Assistant Baseball Coach; Supplemental Contracts: Bryan Durst, Head Varsity Softball Coach; Joshua Mummey, Assistant Baseball Coach; Pat Newland, Assistant Track Coach; Brian Bowen, Head Baseball Coach.

The following substitute teachers for the 2017-18 school year pending proper certification: Andrew Rose and Hallie Simpson. Hilary Glaze as a substitute aide for the 2017-18 school year pending proper certification.

Christi Blackwood as a substitute teacher for the 2017-18 school year pending proper certification, retroactive to Feb. 5, 2018.

Tom Pullins as bus driver for the elementary/middle school After School Intervention for the 2017-18 school year, retroactive to Feb. 5, 2018.

The following elementary/middle school After School Intervention Staff for the 2017-18 school year, retroactive to February 5, 2018: Linda Faulk, Jessica Anderson, Ruthie Hopkins, Sharon Logan, Debbie Pratt, Bonnie Owens, Mindy Bradford, Angie Weeks, Patrece Beegle, Bill Salyer, Patrice Filipiak, Debbie Barber, Rebecca Otto, Bobbie Harbour, Dezere Martin, Carly Hayes, Angela Houck, Melissa Barker (sub/test prep).

Renewing the lease agreement between Heart of the Valley Headstart and Eastern Local School District for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019.

An agreement with CompManagement, a program sponsored by OSBA and OASBO, to participate in the 2019 Group Rating Program for workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation claims management services.

The Pupil Activity Permit Policy and Checklist. Policy to follow OHSAA calendar.

Students of the Month (from left to right): Jessica Adams, Kaitlyn Hawk, Taylor Carleton, Sidney Cook, Elayna Bissell, Morgain Little, and Board Member, Samantha Mugrage.