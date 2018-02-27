Auditor: Former Mayor owes Village of Rutland for unsupported checks

COLUMBUS — A state audit of the Village of Rutland discovered checks written by a former mayor during 2016 that were reportedly unsupported and paid out of the wrong account, according to a news release from the State Auditor’s Office.

The audit released today holds former Mayor April Burke responsible for seven checks totaling $645 that reportedly lacked supporting documentation and evidence of approval from village council.

According to Burke’s check register, five of the payments were $100 Christmas bonuses she issued to employees in December 2016. Burke, who resigned this past December, wrote the other two checks to automotive repair shops and listed “tow for traffic stop” as the reason for both payments, according to the State Auditor’s Office.

Without supporting documentation, such as an invoice, auditors could not determine whether the payments served a proper public purpose. Auditors issued a $645 finding for recovery against Burke.

According to the State Auditor’s Office, the seven checks were among a total of 15 that Burke reportedly improperly paid from the mayor’s court checking account when she should have made the payments from the general fund. Auditors adjusted the general fund balance to offset the errors. The 15 checks totaled $2,273.

