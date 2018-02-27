Rice resigns from council

MIDDLEPORT — A Middleport council member has made the decision to resign from council.

At the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening Council Member Shawn Rice announced he was stepping down from council.

Rice commented, “I’d like to thank the citizens for trusting me and for their support in making decisions for them in this town, the village of Middleport, but as of tonight I am stepping down from council…thanks for the opportunity, it’s been nice working with everybody. I wish you all the best.”

Members of the council and Mayor Sandy Iannarelli thanked Rice for his time and work done on council.

Solicitor Rick Hedges and Fiscal Officer Sue Baker discussed with council the procedure of appointing a new council member. The council may appoint a new member within the first 30 days after a member’s resignation; however, after 30 days the Mayor must appoint a new member.

In other business, Village Administrator Joe Woodall requested a price change for limestone and 304 mix. The council approved to set the price of limestone at $35 per ton and 304 mix at $30 per ton.

Woodall suggested changes to public works employees vacation standards in the employee handbook. He proposed every public works employee have two days off work for Christmas, rather than having their birthday off work. He proposed that after a public works employee is granted vacation time after a year of work, the way in which the hours are dispensed be changed wherein the public works employees may break the 80 hours of earned vacation within 26 pay periods. The proposed changes will be discussed further.

Woodall informed council that he submitted a grant through Disney to go towards the walking path project.

The council approved to accept the 2018 permanent appropriations.

The council approved to renew the jail contract with Washington County.

The council approved the first reading of, “An Ordinance Establishing a Policy for Reimbursement for Gasoline Mileage and Cleaning Expenses for Volunteer Firefighters of the Middleport Ohio Volunteer Fire Department and the Amending Village of Middleport Ordinances,” by title only.

Baker informed the council the 2016-2017 financial audit will be starting soon.

Baker explained to council she wrote a letter to Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley regarding amendments to the Salisbury Fire Protection Contract.

Shawn Rice, left, informs the Middleport Council of his resignation and says his goodbyes.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

