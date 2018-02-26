Career tech open house set for Thursday

ROCKSPRINGS — Parents of sophomores from around the county are invited to attend an open house on Thursday evening at Meigs High School regarding the school’s Career and Technical Education programs.

Principal Travis Abbott explained that the open house is an opportunity for parents, along with their students, to learn about the programs offered through the Career and Technical Education program, including college credit and certificate in specific programs.

Programs include nursing, automotive, cosmetology, welding and criminal justice, among others.

Many of the programs are geared toward making the students ready for the work force at the time of graduation or helping them to prepare for further training opportunities.

While there are days set up with the particular schools to bring their sophomores to Meigs to see the programs in action, this is the second year Meigs has offered this evening open house for the parents to come, ask questions and learn of the programs.

The open house will be held on March 1 from 3-6 p.m. Those attending can check in with the office to be directed to their specific program of interest.