Governor candidate surveys flooding

Democratic candidate for Governor Richard Cordray made a stop in Pomeroy on Monday evening, surveying the flooding along the Ohio River and the damage left from last week’s high water. Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson spoke to the candidate about the damaged parking lot and the potential for more damage from the recent flooding. Pictured are Cordray and Meigs County Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Williams.

