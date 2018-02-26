Chief reinstated, matter to return to council

RUTLAND — Due to what Mayor Mike Biggs described as a procedural error, Rutland Police Chief Shannon Sheridan has been reinstated to his position with the village.

Biggs confirmed to The Daily Sentinel that Sheridan has been brought back as Police Chief for the Village of Rutland after being fired a week ago by village council.

Asked if Sheridan would be back working in the village, Biggs indicated that Sheridan had not been in the village to work since he became Mayor earlier this year, leaving it unknown if he would be in the next few weeks.

The procedural error deals with the fact that Sheridan was not presented with the counts alleged against him prior to the action of council, said Biggs.

Sheridan has since received the information, which would now allow for council to repeat their action if so desired.

Biggs said the matter is to be discussed at the next regular meeting of council on March 19, at which time Sheridan can present a defense to the counts before council makes a final decision. Under Ohio law, public employees may request that a public hearing be held on the allegations.

It is unknown what the alleged offenses against Sheridan are, as the information has not been made available by village officials. A public record request has been filed with the village by the Sentinel with regard to the counts. Biggs has acknowledged the receipt of the request and stated he intends to fill it within the 30 days allowed by law.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.