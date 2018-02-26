Syracuse looks ahead to London Pool season

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Village Council is currently accepting applications for a pool manager, a pool assistant manager, lifeguards, and pool staff for the 2018 season. CC

Council has decided to open the London Pool for summer 2018 at their recent regularly scheduled meeting. The council approved to advertise for pool manager, pool assistant manager, lifeguards, and pool staff for the 2018 pool season. Council Member Nicole Sampson offered to take applications around to the local schools. Mayor Eric Cunningham commented an individual must be at least 18 years old to apply as pool manager.

Cunningham thanked several individuals including Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill, Street Superintendent Dustin Butcher, Police Chief Mony Wood, Clay Wood, Eber Pickens, Derek Roush, Connor Yost, and Dylan Lavender for their assistance on removing equipment and supplies from the pool when there was a risk of flooding. He extended his thanks to the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) and Syracuse Police Department (SPD), as well as Jerrod Clay for assisting with the plow and truck driving during inclement weather.

Cunningham appointed Dustin Lagore and Bradley Sellers to the SVFD and the council approved. The council approved to send Lagore and Sellers to fire school in Wellston for $450 each. The council approved to purchase 4,000 pre-filled eggs at the cost of $120 per 1,000 pre-filled eggs for the SVFD Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m. The members of the SVFD have requested to purchase a new jon boat. The council approved to let the members of the SVFD to research price quotes of a new jon boat and discuss them with the council.

Wood discussed having K.J. Tracy commissioned as an auxiliary officer and would like to add Tracy and Jordan Snoke on payroll through the upcoming police department payroll grant. Wood commented members of the SPD will respond to residents’ concerns on the Syracuse Ohio Neighborhood Watch as soon as they are able and permitted to do so. Council members informed Wood of complaints they have received from residents.

Grants Administrator Fred Hoffman updated council on the status of the village’s current projects and grants. Hoffman said he attended a small government meeting in Marietta and the Ohio Public Works water projects did well in the District 18 scoring. The well rehab and enlargement project was the number one project with a total estimated cost of $265, 400 and the village was awarded a grant of $132,700 and a no interest loan of $132,700. The replacement of 1600 feet of the 6 inch cast iron waterline along route 124 was ranked the number two project with a total estimated cost of $198,500 and the village was awarded a grant of $99,250 and a no interest loan of $99,250. Hoffman said the projects will be approved by the state in May and the funds will be available on July 1. Hoffman said the Office of Criminal Justice awarded the village $11,316.47 with a local match of $1,257.39 to hire a part-time police officer. He shared he will be attending a meeting at the courthouse on March 8 at 7 p.m. to discuss the county Community Development Block Grant application process.

Council Member Barry McCoy gave fellow council members a rough draft of a proposed ordinance for camper living, parking, and storage. Cunningham made amendments to the rough draft and McCoy asked if the council would add notes to the rough draft for discussion at the next regularly scheduled meeting.

Council Member Michelle White informed fellow council members that she has ordered samples of rubber mulch for the park. White commented that she has received requests from residents the park needs to have more shaded areas.

Cottrill informed the council the health department has requested the renewal of a food licensure for the pool and ball fields at the cost of $201.50. The council approved to accept the cost of $201.50 contingent to seperate certifications being used for the pool and ball fields. Cottrill informed the council Risk Management wants complaints from residents recorded in writing and passed out Citizen Complaint Service Requests to them. She explained to the council she will be attending a Local Government Officials Conference on March 22 will not be able to attend the meeting that evening. The council approved to cancel the meeting on March 22 at 7 p.m. and reschedule it for Wednesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. Cottrill informed the finance committee they must hold a meeting before the March 28 meeting and the committee agreed to have a finance meeting on March 14 at 5 p.m.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

