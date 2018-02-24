Latest update from Meigs County EMA on flooding

POMEROY — The Robert E. Byer Emergency Operation Center has been open throughout the day monitoring the Ohio River rising in Meigs County and providing support to the jurisdictions and residents of the county.

As the day has progressed the Meigs County Commissioners have issued a disaster declaration for Meigs County along with Ohio Governor John Kasich declaring a disaster declaration for multiple Ohio counties.

As of 4 p.m., the Ohio River at Belleville Locks and Dams is measuring 34.27 feet, Racine Locks and Dams measured 38.74 feet, and Pomeroy measured 42 feet. The expected crest for all three locations will occur between Monday, Feb. 26 and Tuesday, Feb. 27. The current predicted crest for Bellville Locks and Dams is 39.6 feet, Racine Locks and Dams 45.4 feet and Pomeroy 49 feet.

The evacuation center that was established at the Meigs County Council on Aging has been placed in an idle status but is still available to residence if needed. Residents needing to utilize the center are asked to call 740-992-4726 to arrange the accommodations.

Anyone interested in making monetary donations for flood relief can drop checks off, or mail them to the Meigs County Auditors Office, 100 East Second Street, Pomeroy Ohio 45769. Please write Flood Donations in the memo line. If you would like to donate cleaning supplies you are asked to call 740-992-4732.

Press release and update made available by the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency.