Meigs Commissioners issue Emergency Disaster Declaration, followed by Kasich

POMEROY — This afternoon, the Meigs County Commissioners issued an Emergency Disaster Declaration to free up all the county’s resources to assist in flood recovery efforts, with Gov. John Kasich’s emergency declaration following shortly afterward.

The commissioners signed the declaration Saturday afternoon. Shortly following this, Gov. Kasich issued an emergency declaration, providing state resources to Meigs County, as well as Gallia County. Other counties included in the declaration are Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Hamilton, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Monroe, Muskingum, Scioto and Washington.

An emergency declaration allows the governor to use state resources, including activating the National Guard, to help local officials keep Ohioans safe. It does the same on the county level, only with county resources. The two combined will bring more resources to Meigs County for assistance.

“The best resource we have in Meigs County is our people,” Commissioner Randy Smith said. “As we’ve witnessed yet again, our communities come together to help one another, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can at the local governmental level to help. Enacting a local disaster declaration is one way we can do that. It allows us to move within our resources in a way we couldn’t otherwise and it helps to get the attention of state and federal level officials.”

