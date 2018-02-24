Combs named Chamber Executive Director

POMEROY — The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director.

Shelly Combs was recently hired by the Chamber Board for the position left vacant by Whitney Thoene.

In making the announcement, the Chamber stated, “As a business owner and busy mom, Shelly has played many active roles in our close-knit community over the past several years. She has a passion for inspiring the citizens of Meigs County (young and old alike) to get involved in building a better community, together. Her desire is to see the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce become the most-used resource to improve the overall financial health and well-being of our county. Through collaboration, education, and focused action we will strengthen and revitalize the place we call home. #buildingabettercommunity.”

Combs is ready to hit the ground running with her new positions, working to make the Chamber the go to resource in the community, as well as a place individuals, businesses and groups can work together to reach common goals.

Chamber President Tina Richards and Combs explained that people often say they want to help improve the area or the county, but it can be a bigger picture, bringing everyone together to reach those goals.

“Be a piece of the puzzle,” said Combs of all those wanting to be involved. “We (the community and the Chamber) can cast a vision of what we would like to see for the community and the pieces can work together to make it happen.” Combs added the Chamber can be the place for those pieces to be put together.

“Where we have been has been successful, but we feel we can be more involved and successful,” said Richards. “Shelly’s enthusiasm for her new role is contagious.”

Combs brings a range of experience to her new role, having been in sales for 14 years, as well as organizing the Hope Womens Conference for nine years. She also operates The Loft outreach for teens in the area. Through her experiences, Combs has conducted fundraising, worked on event planning and has been a small business owner.

Richards expressed that it is hard to find someone with the range of skills and experience that Combs brings to the table, skills that will serve Combs well in the new role.

Looking toward the future, Combs said she wants to be out in the business community seeing what resources are needed and where the Chamber can help.

She has put that plan into action in her first days, helping the business community as they deal with the flooding.

In addition to her role with the Chamber, Combs will also play a role in tourism for the county.

A meet and greet for the public and the business community is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 in the Farmers Bank Community Room.

The first big event of the year for Combs and the Chamber is the Spring Dinner and Auction on Friday, March 16 at the Kountry Resort Campground. For more information contact the Chamber at 740-992-5005.

