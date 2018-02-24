MPD investigating shooting

MIDDLEPORT — The Middlepot Police Department is investigating a reported shooting which occurred in the village on Friday evening.

At 7:31 p.m. on Friday, Middleport officers responded to Village Manor apartments in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound, according to a release from Chief Bruce Swift.

Upon arrival officers located the male who had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, learned that the shooting reportedly occurred at another location and that the victim drove himself to the Village Manor apartments.

Meigs County EMS transported the victim for treatment. Assisting on the call were the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Pomeroy Police Department.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

