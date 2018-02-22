Eastern appoints new board member

REEDSVILLE — Jessica Staley was appointed as the newest member of the Eastern Local Board of Education during the board’s regular meeting on Thursday evening.

A total of seven people submitted letters of interest for the position left vacant by the resignation of Amanda Reed earlier this month.

The Board held a special meeting last week to interview the potential candidates for the vacancy, before officially naming the new board member on Thursday.

Applicants were as follows:

Kimberly King

King is the mother of a high school student at Eastern Local, as well as an upcoming preschooler.

“My son transferred midyear last school year into the district, and has been given the warmest welcome, along with our family. With his transfer, I feel compelled to join the process of ensuring not only his and his sister’s education but all of those attending currently and for the future to come,” stated King in her letter of interest.

Vince Martin

Martin’s current job allows him to work in the role of a technology coordinator for Marietta City Schools.

“With time spent working with teachers and administrators, I’ve become an advocate of STEAM programs,” stated Martin in his letter of interest.

“As a 2004 Eastern Local graduate and former student athlete, I’ve made countless memories over the 13 years spent within those walls and out on the field. Without Eastern Local, I wouldn’t have become the person I am today,” concluded Martin.

Everal (Pete) Nordstrom Jr.

Nordstrom moved to the Eastern area after marrying his wife, bringing with him years of experience with teaching and coaching in school systems in other parts of Ohio.

“I have always been active with student activity and have always tried to do what was best for them, whether it be teaching or coaching….. I find I still have a great interest in the school system and think I have something to offer,” stated Nordstrom in his application material.

Kyle Ord

A 1996 graduate of Eastern High School, Ord stated in his letter that he looked forward to speaking with the board as part of their consideration for the vacant position.

Ord has been employed with AEP Mountaineer Plant since 2008.

James R. Osborne

Osborne has been a life long resident of the district, and along with his wife and one daughter are graduates of the district.

“I think I would be a good asset to the Board because I consider myself an honest, fair and level headed individual….. I would like the opportunity to serve on the board not only to represent Eastern but also to be a part of the back bone of such a great school,” stated Osborne in his letter of interest.

Judith Reaser

In her letter of interest, Reaser stated, “I am a firm believer that all children are entitled to an education; it is our job as the adults to ensure our children have access to the best education we can provide them.”

“It would be an honor to serve on the Board of Education of the school district that provided me with more than just an education. Eastern holds a very special place in my heart and I would love to be able to give back, even if only for a short period of time.”

Jessica Staley

In her letter to the board, Staley stated “My family has attended school in this district for generations, and I am confident that I could be a part of leading the district into the future with integrity, wisdom and understanding.”

Jessica Staley takes the oath of office administered by Treasurer Lisa Ritchie. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.23-EHS.jpg Jessica Staley takes the oath of office administered by Treasurer Lisa Ritchie. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

