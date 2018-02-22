Pomeroy Council discusses new hires

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council recently met discussing the promotion of a part-time police officer to police sergeant and hiring a new part-time police officer.

Chief of Police Mark Proffitt explained to council Trey Wallace had submitted his resignation letter and his last day will be on March 2. Proffitt asked council if he could promote Anthony Woods Jr. to full-time and name him police sergeant and the council approved. Also, Proffitt asked if he could hire Tristan Wright as a part-time officer and the council approved.

Fiscal Officer Sue Baker talked with the council about hiring Ben See as an assistant fiscal officer. Baker said See is currently working as an assistant mayor’s clerk and she has seen his potential to be an efficient new hire. Baker explained to council the financial problems a village can face when a fiscal officer is not properly prepared for the job. Council then approved hiring See as assistant fiscal officer.

Mitch Altier updated the council on the sewer project on Ohio 833, the funds so far from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the project are $726,471 and Altier explained the village may be able to get another $250,000 by applying for an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant. The council agreed to have Altier apply for the ARC grant.

Mayor Don Anderson shared he and Altier will be assessing the flood damages of the walking path and parking lot. Altier commented if the damages are severe enough the village would be able to apply for an emergency fund through Ohio Public Works. Anderson said since many merchants in the village have had to use an excess of water, extra usage on their water bills will be adjusted.

Jim Pettit and Tucker Williams both approached the council regarding their businesses signs recently being taken down. Code Enforcement Officer Alan Miles explained he was following the guidelines of an ordinance that has been established since 1994. Anderson advised Pettit and Williams if they wish to appeal the decision on the signs, they should meet with the zoning board of appeals by contacting Scott Walton, the president.

The council discussed the current standings of the village’s fire protection contract with Salisbury Township. Baker explained based on the 65 percent of revenue generated by their levy, immediate payment of 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014 amounts are due. She said with going forward payments will be due within 30 days of receipt of levy revenue.

At the previous council meeting on Feb. 5, the council approved to renew a rental agreement for Auto Plus. However, the rental agreement does not end until next year. Anderson explained the renters of Auto Plus are asking for no increase in their rent for the next four years. The council agreed to table the matter in order to further discuss the issue.

Council member Nick Michael asked if a stop sign could be put at Fisher Street as without one currently, he foresees a future accident, and Miles commented that he would put a stop sign up.

The council agreed to rent the two lots beside Hysell’s car lot to the dealership for $350 a month. Anderson said he will have Solicitor Chris Tenoglia write up the agreement.

The council approved the second reading of, “An Ordinance Establishing Bylaws and Regulations for the Management and Protection of the Water and Waste Water Facilities of the Village of Pomeroy Ohio and Amending the Village of Pomeroy Ordinances.”

The council approved the 2018 Permanent Appropriation Ordinance.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.