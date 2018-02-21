Rutland council terminates police chief

RUTLAND — Rutland Chief of Police Shannon Sheridan’s employment with the village has been terminated following action by council on Monday evening.

In a series of unanimous votes, council took action on 16 counts against Sheridan before voting to terminate his employment.

Mayor Mike Biggs told the Sentinel in a phone conversation that Sheridan’s offenses were defined as reported infractions as an employee and that with this instance being a personnel matter, more cannot be given about the offenses at this time.

The Sentinel filed a public record request with the village on Wednesday morning for the personnel file of Sheridan, along with the 16 counts against the now former chief.

Biggs stated that he will fill the request within the 30 days allowed by law, and will consult with the village solicitor to make sure it is done as is appropriate.

Asked if council knew of the counts they were voting on (as there was no executive session or public discussion of he charges at the meeting), Biggs said the counts were provided to council in a pre-meeting packet for their review, allowing them to each make their own decisions on the matter.

Biggs stated a letter explaining Sheridan’s termination was mailed to Sheridan on Tuesday. He added Sheridan has 10 days to respond. In accordance with the Ohio Revised Code, Sheridan may appeal against the 16 counts of allegations held against him.

Biggs said until a new police chief is hired, he will be the acting police chief. He stated that in Ohio Revised Code the mayor is to act as police chief in the absence of one.

The village will not act on hiring a chief until budget and appropriation matters have been made for 2018 (which must be done by April 1). This will allow for the mayor to make an informed decision on staffing based on the finances available within the village.

The council agreed to have a budget meeting on Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the Rutland Civic Center.

Rutland village has two part time officers available for coverage as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

In other business, council nominated Cliff Kennedy as president of council.

The follow motions were also approved:

Approve to table the reimbursement to Kimberly Willford regarding the W-2’s until Willford requests the reimbursement.

Approve to change the pay period wherein the time will end on Sunday, then employees will be paid the following Wednesday.

Approve to accept the proposal of cost per day for use of the Rutland Civic Center.

Mayor’s court dates were set for March 13 at 6 p.m. and March 27 at 6 p.m.

Willford approached fellow council members with fundraising ideas and encouraged them to think on the matter for further discussion in order to decide which fundraiser would be best for the village.

Colin Roush and Tyler Eblin both separately approached council regarding the use of the Rutland Civic Center.

Carl Peterson approached council regarding a grant he had been working on with April Burke on removing gas tanks at the dilapidated gas station.

Ray Kloes approached council regarding the speed limit in town and the potholes and was curious as to how the council could remedy the problems.

Members in attendance were Lowell Vance, Duane Weber, Rick Bolin, Cliff Kennedy, Kim Willford, and Steve Jenkins along with Mayor Mike Biggs and Fiscal Officer Kim Dodd.

Sentinel managing editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.