Pomeroy merchants begin cleanup process

POMEROY — Several businesses located on Front Street in Pomeroy have been enduring flood clean up.

Bobbie Karr owner of the Hartwell House reported her store took in four and a half inches of water on the lower end of the building.

Karr said there are no major damages to her store because when she re-did her business, they made sure to take precautions, such as having treated floors, treated trim, and cement boards as she knew it would flood.

Karr shared that during clean up the flood water must be followed out of the store. She said she has been in business since November of 1995 and it has flooded eight times since then with water entering her store five times. Karr commented this flood is comparable to a flood Pomeroy suffered in 1997.

“You just get a bucket of water and Clorox and start cleaning all of the cabinets where they got hit and same with the floor, and then you bring big fans in and open the doors and dry her out,” said Karr.

Karr said she is projecting to have the Hartwell House open on Wednesday or Thursday.

Paige Cleek owner of Front Paige Outfitters reported this flood is the first her business has suffered, but she has experienced floods in her past at different businesses.

Cleek shared that she cannot fully assess her store’s damage yet as the water has not cleared out, but all the merchandise and fixtures of her store are safely upstairs.

Cleek commented she received help from Commissioner Mike Bartrum and his football and basketball teams when she was moving her merchandise on Friday. Cleek’s husband added that with their help, they cleared the store’s floor in an hour and a half.

Cleek said she is projecting to have Front Paige Outfitters open by next week.

Cathy Cooper co-owner of the Fabric Shop reported that her store took in approximately 18 inches of water. She shared that this is her and fellow owners, Kathy Reed and Karen Walker, first flood for their business as they opened in 2012.

Cooper commented,“We’ve lost some shelving…we have lost wall board, we’ll have to re-paint. We didn’t lose any merchandise, we took our stuff out.”

Cooper added, “We had a lot of help. We had a lot of community support. Michael Bartrum and some of the coaches at the high school brought the high school and middle school boys over and in four hours we had our store empty. We had a lot of support, family and friends, people walking up streets.”

Cooper did not have a projected date for when the Fabric shop will re-open.

Eloise Drenner owner of Weaving Stitches reported she has lost some merchandise, but is not sure of the total damage so far. She shared this is the fourth flood she has been through, but the first flood being at store’s newer location. Drenner commented that this is a major flood for her personally because this store is bigger than her other store and there is more work involved to clean it up. Drenner shared this flood is a learning process for her.

Drenner did not have a projected date for when Weaving Stitches will reopen as she is waiting to see what the next forecasted rain showers will do and if the water will come back up or not.

“I appreciate the help that we get…someone donating food, that is awesome, someone donating things to help clean up with, that is awesome, just support,” said Drenner.

Water made its way into several businesses in the downtown area over the weekend in Pomeory. Water began to recede on Monday, leaving a mess for owners, workers and volunteers to clean up in the days ahead. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_Flood-Carol-business201821916204960.jpg Water made its way into several businesses in the downtown area over the weekend in Pomeory. Water began to recede on Monday, leaving a mess for owners, workers and volunteers to clean up in the days ahead. Carol Morrison | Sentinel Clean up began on Monday from the flooding, with a man and his young assistant working to clean the mud from the parking lot of The Eagles. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_Flood-Pomeroy-Cleanup201821916206230.jpg Clean up began on Monday from the flooding, with a man and his young assistant working to clean the mud from the parking lot of The Eagles. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.