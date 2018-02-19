Posted on by

Flooding in Meigs County

,

Photos from the February 2018 flood in Meigs County

State Route 124 was flooded between Racine and Syracuse. Shown is the area near the Pine Grove Road intersection.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A look down Main Street in Pomeroy shows the water well over its banks, flowing through the parking lot and on to Main Street.


Carol Morrison | Sentinel

Drivers failed to listen to the warnings of high water, driving through areas where water covered the roadways, leading to a few water rescues in other areas of the county.


Carol Morrison | Sentinel

State Route 124 was flooded between Racine and Syracuse. Shown is the area near the Pine Grove Road intersection.


Carol Morrison | Sentinel

Crews from the Racine Volunteer Fire Department were called to a water rescue in Antiquity on Saturday morning.


Carol Morrison | Sentinel

Merchants and clean up workers took a brief break on Monday afternoon, grabbing a quick meal at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

State Rep. Jay Edwards (second from right) and the Meigs County Council on Aging delivered food to the downtown area on Monday for those working to clean up from the flooding.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Flood waters covered Route 733 at the intersection of Forest Run Road back toward Wills Hill Road which goes to the Meigs Golf Course.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Flood waters covered State Roue 124 in Antiquity.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

The “Road Closed” sign sits just out of the reach of flood waters in the Village of Racine.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Flood waters fill the field at the entrance to the Village of Racine.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

The usually open field is filled to capacity with water near Racine.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Water completely covers one of the baseball fields at General Hartinger Park in Middleport.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Ohio River creeps close to the path at Dave Diles Park in Middleport.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The signs blocking the way to the Marina in Middleport are nearly covered by water on Monday morning.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A portion of the walking path behind Family Dollar in Middleport was covered by flood waters on Monday morning.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A high water sign warns drivers of the danger ahead along State Route 124 in Minersville.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Looking from Minersville toward Pomeroy, flood waters covered a large portion of the roadway.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Pine Grove Road was under water on the State Route 124 end in the area of Bowmans Run Road.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Cleanup began on Monday as a man can be seen hosing mud from the parking area of The Eagles in Pomeroy.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

O'Brien Park between Court Street and Main Street in Pomeroy was filled with water on the lower portion.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Tree limbs and other items pile up at the main gazebo on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A trash container was one of the many items find its way into the flood waters this weekend.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The American Red Cross and Meigs EMA were on Court Street Monday afternoon to distribute items to those in need following the flooding.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Water was over the road in the Storys Run area just outside of Middleport on Monday.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Cones blocked the roadway near the Syracuse boat ramp as flood waters completely covered the ramp.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A picnic area at a church in Syracuse was partially under water from the rising Ohio River.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Photos from the February 2018 flood in Meigs County

