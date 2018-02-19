Flooding in Meigs County

State Route 124 was flooded between Racine and Syracuse. Shown is the area near the Pine Grove Road intersection.

Drivers failed to listen to the warnings of high water, driving through areas where water covered the roadways, leading to a few water rescues in other areas of the county.

State Route 124 was flooded between Racine and Syracuse. Shown is the area near the Pine Grove Road intersection.

Crews from the Racine Volunteer Fire Department were called to a water rescue in Antiquity on Saturday morning.

Merchants and clean up workers took a brief break on Monday afternoon, grabbing a quick meal at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center.

Flood waters covered State Roue 124 in Antiquity.

The “Road Closed” sign sits just out of the reach of flood waters in the Village of Racine.

Flood waters fill the field at the entrance to the Village of Racine.

The Ohio River creeps close to the path at Dave Diles Park in Middleport.

The signs blocking the way to the Marina in Middleport are nearly covered by water on Monday morning.

A high water sign warns drivers of the danger ahead along State Route 124 in Minersville.

Looking from Minersville toward Pomeroy, flood waters covered a large portion of the roadway.

Pine Grove Road was under water on the State Route 124 end in the area of Bowmans Run Road.

Cleanup began on Monday as a man can be seen hosing mud from the parking area of The Eagles in Pomeroy.

Tree limbs and other items pile up at the main gazebo on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.

The American Red Cross and Meigs EMA were on Court Street Monday afternoon to distribute items to those in need following the flooding.

Water was over the road in the Storys Run area just outside of Middleport on Monday.

Cones blocked the roadway near the Syracuse boat ramp as flood waters completely covered the ramp.

A view from Mason toward the Bridge of Honor on Sunday shows the height in comparison to the bridge.

A look at downtown Pomeroy from Mason shows the level of the water compared to the buildings on Sunday.

