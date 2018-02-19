Flooding in Meigs County

State Route 124 was flooded between Racine and Syracuse. Shown is the area near the Pine Grove Road intersection.
Drivers failed to listen to the warnings of high water, driving through areas where water covered the roadways, leading to a few water rescues in other areas of the county.
Crews from the Racine Volunteer Fire Department were called to a water rescue in Antiquity on Saturday morning.
Merchants and clean up workers took a brief break on Monday afternoon, grabbing a quick meal at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center.
Flood waters covered State Roue 124 in Antiquity.
The “Road Closed” sign sits just out of the reach of flood waters in the Village of Racine.
Flood waters fill the field at the entrance to the Village of Racine.
The Ohio River creeps close to the path at Dave Diles Park in Middleport.
The signs blocking the way to the Marina in Middleport are nearly covered by water on Monday morning.
A high water sign warns drivers of the danger ahead along State Route 124 in Minersville.
Looking from Minersville toward Pomeroy, flood waters covered a large portion of the roadway.
Pine Grove Road was under water on the State Route 124 end in the area of Bowmans Run Road.
Cleanup began on Monday as a man can be seen hosing mud from the parking area of The Eagles in Pomeroy.
Tree limbs and other items pile up at the main gazebo on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.
The American Red Cross and Meigs EMA were on Court Street Monday afternoon to distribute items to those in need following the flooding.
Water was over the road in the Storys Run area just outside of Middleport on Monday.
Cones blocked the roadway near the Syracuse boat ramp as flood waters completely covered the ramp.
A view from Mason toward the Bridge of Honor on Sunday shows the height in comparison to the bridge.
A look at downtown Pomeroy from Mason shows the level of the water compared to the buildings on Sunday.
A look down Main Street in Pomeroy shows the water well over its banks, flowing through the parking lot and on to Main Street.
State Rep. Jay Edwards (second from right) and the Meigs County Council on Aging delivered food to the downtown area on Monday for those working to clean up from the flooding.
Flood waters covered Route 733 at the intersection of Forest Run Road back toward Wills Hill Road which goes to the Meigs Golf Course.
The usually open field is filled to capacity with water near Racine.
Water completely covers one of the baseball fields at General Hartinger Park in Middleport.
A portion of the walking path behind Family Dollar in Middleport was covered by flood waters on Monday morning.
O’Brien Park between Court Street and Main Street in Pomeroy was filled with water on the lower portion.
A trash container was one of the many items find its way into the flood waters this weekend.
A picnic area at a church in Syracuse was partially under water from the rising Ohio River.
Photos from the February 2018 flood in Meigs County