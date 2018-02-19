Village of Pomeroy assesses water damage

POMEROY — The recent heavy rains and the high water from the Ohio River have caused new damages to the Pomeroy walking path, heightened concerns regarding the Pomeroy parking lot, and have worsened a hill slippage near a local business.

Code Enforcement Officer Alan Miles reported there are two major spots of the Pomeroy walking path that have been damaged, one being an area that has been suffering erosion damage for some time and the other being an area with a culvert which acts an exhaust for street water.

Mayor Don Anderson commented, “We know we have some additional damage in one spot, of course, the one we’ve had for a long time is still there, how bad it’s going to be, we won’t know, of course, until the water goes down, but we know we have some damage, it’s where a box culvert comes out…the one that runs up into Naylors Run, Spring Avenue.”

Anderson discussed the current standing on the riverbank / parking lot project, saying the project is awaiting congress to appropriate the funds in order for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin their work. He commented the project is the number one project in the Huntington district. Anderson said the project will stand as is, unless an emergency situation occurs and a separate source of funding comes in to fix those damages.

“The main concern is the parking lot down here at the corner…it’s under current, so it could actually erode, wherever the wall curves out like that, it‘ll push in and dig it out even further,” Miles said.

Anderson added, “It’s been in bad condition and has been through a flood or two and hopefully it will last until we get the Corps to fix it.”

Anderson said the hill slippage behind the Meigs County Museum is an area that was never repaired and with the rain is suffering a worsened condition. Miles reported he has contacted the land owners.

”They’re trying to call us back with number of a construction company to go in and put in a proper retaining wall, right now the structure itself up above is not threatened,” said Miles.

Anderson shared the after effects of the flood are able to be handled and he’s thankful there have been no injuries.

“Pomeroy merchants and the citizens of Pomeroy have been through this before and they’ve always been good about helping each other and the cooperation with the agencies and so forth has been excellent,”said Anderson.

The walking path near the Pomeroy ball fields was damaged during the early phases of flooding on Friday. The extent of the damage will not be known until water recedes in the area. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_Flood-Pomeroy-Slip2018219161812336.jpg The walking path near the Pomeroy ball fields was damaged during the early phases of flooding on Friday. The extent of the damage will not be known until water recedes in the area.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.