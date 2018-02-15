Crowning Valentine’s Royalty

MIDDLEPORT — Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport celebrated Valentine’s Day with their tradition of crowning of a king and queen.

Residents submit entries and vote on the top four nominees. Truman Hall was crowned King and presented with a box of chocolates and Marjorie Moody was selected as queen and received a dozen red roses.

Runners up included Lillie Hart, Laraine Neff and Annette Boyd for queen and Teddy Warner, Rollie Stewart, and Robert Rickard for king.

Following the presentation of the 2018 court, residents, staff, and family members enjoyed refreshments and party favors in the dinning hall.

Decorations for the party were made by the Overbrook Craft Club, who had also made Valentine boxes that lined the halls.

According to Activities Director Penny DeLong, residents and staff had enjoyed exchanging cards throughout the week in the boxes. Residents also received cards sent by local schools and other organizations.

“We try to always have something for the residents to be involved in,” said DeLong. “We enjoy bringing residents, staff, families and the community together for these holiday events, and Valentine’s Day is always fun.”

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

