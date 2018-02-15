New pasture improvement funding now available

COLUMBUS — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now offering a Pasture Improvement Project to eligible Ohio farmers in Adams, Athens, Fayette, Jackson, Meigs, Pike, Scioto, and Vinton Counties.

Pasture is a predominant agricultural land use in Ohio’s hilly Appalachian region. Grazing animals can cause erosion problems in pastures, especially when the ground is wet and when the animals are contained near the farmstead in colder weather. The Pasture Improvement Project will help farmers install conservation practices and manage their pastures in a way that improves the quality of the pasture and the health of grazing livestock, while also protecting natural resources. The conservation practices available through this project include access roads, watering facility, livestock pipeline, fencing, heavy use area protection, stream crossings, and spring development.

The financial assistance for this project is provided through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP is a voluntary conservation program that helps agricultural producers protect the environment while promoting agricultural production. With EQIP, NRCS conservation experts provide technical assistance to implement environmentally beneficial conservation practices on working agricultural land.

Individuals interested in applying for the Pasture Improvement Project should make an appointment with the local NRCS conservationist as soon as possible. In Meigs County, if you are interested in applying for the EQIP Pasture Improvement Project, contact Carrie Crislip, District Conservationist at 740-992-6646.