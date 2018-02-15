Name released in death investigation

POMEROY — A woman found dead at a residence near Middleport on Wednesday died of a suspected overdose according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood stated that Jacqueline Lynn Petrie, 53, was found dead on a bed in the residence located at the intersection of Bradbury Road and Noble Summit Road near Middleport.

A call came in to the sheriff’s office from the residence of an unresponsive person but on arrival the deceased was the only person found to be there, said Wood. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called in on Wednesday evening to assist with the investigation into the case.

Alleged drug paraphernalia was located at the residence during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday evening.

Interviews are being conducted in relation to the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Petrie had no visible injuries and her body has been sent Montgomery County for an autopsy.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n201821510372447.jpg

Suspected overdose possible cause of death