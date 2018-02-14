Sheriff’s Office investigating death

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are investigating the death of a female.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, a female was found deceased at a residence on Bradbury Road, near the intersection of Noble Summit Road late Wednesday afternoon.

Interviews are being conducted in relation to the investigation, which remains active as of late Wednesday evening.

There is no danger to the public in relation to the case, said Wood.

The age and identity of the deceased have not been released.

The Daily Sentinel will provide updates at mydailysentinel.com as they become available.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

